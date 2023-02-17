Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 228 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 5,196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 12,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,754,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UTHR stock opened at $251.45 on Friday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12-month low of $158.38 and a 12-month high of $283.09. The company has a current ratio of 9.68, a quick ratio of 9.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $266.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.63.

Insider Transactions at United Therapeutics

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.93, for a total value of $2,135,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,700.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other United Therapeutics news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 1,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.00, for a total transaction of $284,820.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,158,710. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.93, for a total value of $2,135,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $34,700.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 223,420 shares of company stock valued at $58,880,049. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UTHR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on United Therapeutics from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on United Therapeutics from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on United Therapeutics from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on United Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.64.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company engaged in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma. It is involved in the development of novel pharmaceutical therapies and technologies that expand the availability of transplantable organs.

