Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,372 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,929 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,372 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 0.8% in the third quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 15,376 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 3.0% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 1.1% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 12,602 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 3.4% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 2.5% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,468 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. 63.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Matthew Munn sold 1,797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.96, for a total value of $167,049.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,054,166.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 20.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GRMN stock opened at $97.15 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a 52-week low of $76.37 and a 52-week high of $121.74. The company has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.08 and its 200 day moving average is $90.41.

Separately, Barclays initiated coverage on Garmin in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.40.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

