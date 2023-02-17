Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,711 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 56,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,711 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Under Armour by 48.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Under Armour by 37.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Under Armour by 34.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour in the third quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in Under Armour in the third quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors own 33.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UAA. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Under Armour from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Under Armour from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Under Armour from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Under Armour to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.35.

Insider Activity

Under Armour Price Performance

In related news, insider Tchernavia Rocker sold 69,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total transaction of $650,750.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 260,291 shares in the company, valued at $2,425,912.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UAA opened at $10.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.38 and a 1-year high of $18.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.35.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

About Under Armour

(Get Rating)

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications.

Further Reading

