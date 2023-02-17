Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 540 Shares of iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares CMBS ETF were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in iShares CMBS ETF by 238.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,481,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,293,000 after buying an additional 1,043,848 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in iShares CMBS ETF by 135.1% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 550,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,459,000 after buying an additional 316,548 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares CMBS ETF by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 632,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,440,000 after buying an additional 245,526 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares CMBS ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,026,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,391,000 after buying an additional 89,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares CMBS ETF by 188.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 120,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,017,000 after buying an additional 78,903 shares during the last quarter.

iShares CMBS ETF Price Performance

iShares CMBS ETF stock opened at $46.46 on Friday. iShares CMBS ETF has a twelve month low of $44.35 and a twelve month high of $51.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.51.

