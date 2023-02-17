Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 664 Shares of VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IHY)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IHY – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 664 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Peak Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,419,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 210,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after buying an additional 18,342 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC raised its position in VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF by 158.2% in the 2nd quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 90,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 55,469 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 55,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 6,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 42,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $20.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.31. VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $17.60 and a 52-week high of $23.05.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.