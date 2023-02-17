Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 76,069 Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,423 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 76,069 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 313.1% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,553 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 25.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 37.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,584 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 36.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,686 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the third quarter worth about $121,000. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VIAV stock opened at $11.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.79 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.92 and its 200 day moving average is $12.56. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.99 and a 12 month high of $16.90.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.79.

In related news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 13,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total transaction of $149,472.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 107,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,481.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $34,162.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 862,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,502,391.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 13,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total transaction of $149,472.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 107,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,481.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,689 shares of company stock worth $971,962. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

