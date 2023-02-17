Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 787 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 787 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AEE. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ameren in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Ameren by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Ameren in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ameren in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in Ameren in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Price Performance

NYSE AEE opened at $85.84 on Friday. Ameren Co. has a 52 week low of $73.28 and a 52 week high of $99.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.54.

Ameren Increases Dividend

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. This is a positive change from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ameren from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim cut shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ameren from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameren currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $4,516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 217,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,680,095.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

