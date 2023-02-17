Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 827 Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 827 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 25.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 13.5% during the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. bought a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,522,000. American Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 501,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $106,000.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $27.38 on Friday. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $25.75 and a 52-week high of $30.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.35.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a $0.124 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. This is a boost from VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%.

