Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 9,054 Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,054 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 5.3% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 364,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,334,000 after purchasing an additional 18,318 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Onto Innovation by 287.3% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 32,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 23,908 shares during the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its position in Onto Innovation by 3.4% during the third quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 50,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Onto Innovation during the third quarter valued at $543,000. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its position in Onto Innovation by 80.0% during the third quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 9,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

ONTO opened at $80.76 on Friday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.02 and a fifty-two week high of $92.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.91 and its 200 day moving average is $74.04.

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.23. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 22.22% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The company had revenue of $253.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

ONTO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in designing, developing and manufacturing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

