Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 921 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 921 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MRVL. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 2,626.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,556,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $495,909,000 after acquiring an additional 11,133,134 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,482,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,588,099,000 after acquiring an additional 5,070,739 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 124,827,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,433,736,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663,148 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $118,853,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $113,206,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $349,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 72,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,545,528.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Marvell Technology news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $349,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 72,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,545,528.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 6,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $312,126.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,933,821.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,978 shares of company stock valued at $2,881,891 over the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $45.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -285.56, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.47. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.75 and a twelve month high of $76.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.98 and a 200 day moving average of $43.86.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.50% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -150.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on MRVL. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Cowen dropped their target price on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.54.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

See Also

