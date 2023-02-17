Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 963 Shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 963 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPIP. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 80.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 14,913,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,278,000 after purchasing an additional 6,668,422 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 1,851.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,090,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983,328 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 1,997.3% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,034,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 984,919 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 227.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,130,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,110,000 after acquiring an additional 785,454 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 140.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 954,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,199,000 after acquiring an additional 557,597 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Price Performance

SPIP opened at $25.95 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $25.28 and a 1-year high of $31.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.12 and a 200-day moving average of $26.33.

