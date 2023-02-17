Advisors Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 1,406.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management increased its stake in Ecolab by 3,233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 40,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 38,800 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Ecolab by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 86.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ECL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Ecolab from $181.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.00.

Ecolab Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $161.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $150.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.04 and a 1-year high of $185.50.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 18.12%. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.50%.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.