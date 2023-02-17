Advisors Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,644 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The GEO Group were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 5,599.8% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 128,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 126,164 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in The GEO Group during the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in The GEO Group by 119.5% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 392,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,020,000 after acquiring an additional 213,549 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in The GEO Group by 285.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 7,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in The GEO Group by 159.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 109,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 67,473 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GEO shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of The GEO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wedbush raised shares of The GEO Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th.

In other news, SVP James H. Black sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total value of $32,970.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,039.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GEO stock opened at $9.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.47. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $12.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.70.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.21). The GEO Group had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The business had revenue of $620.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The GEO Group, Inc engages in the design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure, Electronic Monitoring and Supervision, Reentry, and International Services. The U.S.

