Advisors Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Wingstop during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wingstop during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 535.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 635 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 807 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 3,766.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 812 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WING shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $115.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $135.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wingstop presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.44.

NASDAQ WING opened at $172.79 on Friday. Wingstop Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.67 and a 52 week high of $180.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.55, a PEG ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $151.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.11.

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

