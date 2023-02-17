Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Sold by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 65,707 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 1,641 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $5,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 186,921 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $17,071,000 after acquiring an additional 12,390 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 44,581 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,074 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the period. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

AKAM opened at $77.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.19. The firm has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.28 and a twelve month high of $123.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $927.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.80 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO F Thomson Leighton acquired 281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $89.02 per share, with a total value of $25,014.62. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281 shares in the company, valued at $25,014.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Akamai Technologies news, COO Adam Karon sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $945,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,925,010. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO F Thomson Leighton purchased 281 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $89.02 per share, for a total transaction of $25,014.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,014.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 5,472 shares of company stock valued at $475,806 and sold 17,363 shares valued at $1,558,367. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.38.

Akamai Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.