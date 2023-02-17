ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $2,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in ALLETE by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 10,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in ALLETE by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ALLETE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $978,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in ALLETE by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in ALLETE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ALE opened at $59.95 on Friday. ALLETE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.77 and a 1-year high of $68.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.678 dividend. This is an increase from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.64%.

Several analysts have recently commented on ALE shares. Bank of America raised ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $53.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on ALLETE from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ALLETE from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on ALLETE from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.80.

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities, Minnesota Power, SWL&P, and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that own and maintain electric transmission assets.

