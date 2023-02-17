Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires 12,332 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) by 116.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,332 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $1,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 96.3% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in The Ensign Group by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in The Ensign Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Ensign Group in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Price Performance

Shares of ENSG opened at $92.54 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.29 and a 1-year high of $99.52.

The Ensign Group Increases Dividend

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $809.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.31 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 7.43%. The Ensign Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st were issued a $0.058 dividend. This is an increase from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on The Ensign Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Stephens boosted their price target on The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Ensign Group

In other news, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 2,000 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $190,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,522,380.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 16,991 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,136.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,232,384. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $190,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,522,380.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,253 shares of company stock valued at $1,846,841. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in providing skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative care services. It operates through the Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The Skilled Services segments includes the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services. The Standard Bearer segment refers to the leasing to skilled nursing and senior living operations.

Featured Articles

