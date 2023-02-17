Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires 17,260 Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 17,260 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $1,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of EPR Properties by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in EPR Properties by 4.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in EPR Properties by 4.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 4.7% in the third quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 45,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 77.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPR Properties Stock Performance

NYSE EPR opened at $42.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.51. EPR Properties has a fifty-two week low of $34.58 and a fifty-two week high of $56.38. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 7.42 and a current ratio of 7.42.

EPR Properties Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 160.98%.

A number of research firms have commented on EPR. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of EPR Properties from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on EPR Properties from $57.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.21.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theaters, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Experiential, Education, and Corporate/Unallocated. The Experiential segment includes investments in megaplex theaters, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

