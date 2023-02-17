Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires 38,499 Shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) by 334.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,499 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Sleep Number were worth $1,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sleep Number by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,535,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,282,000 after purchasing an additional 20,996 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Sleep Number by 79.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 834,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,818,000 after acquiring an additional 370,618 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Sleep Number by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 741,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,948,000 after acquiring an additional 9,027 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Sleep Number by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 719,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Sleep Number by 1.7% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 272,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,840,000 after acquiring an additional 4,545 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SNBR shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sleep Number presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

Sleep Number Price Performance

About Sleep Number

SNBR stock opened at $33.72 on Friday. Sleep Number Co. has a 1 year low of $23.60 and a 1 year high of $69.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.69. The stock has a market cap of $741.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.91.

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

