Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires New Holdings in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 37,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 4.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 657,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,027,000 after buying an additional 28,419 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 505,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,511,000 after buying an additional 19,700 shares during the period. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Intrepid Potash during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,390,000. PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in Intrepid Potash during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,649,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 165.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 309,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,259,000 after buying an additional 192,897 shares during the period. 55.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE IPI opened at $33.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.99. Intrepid Potash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.23 and a 12-month high of $121.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.02 million, a P/E ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.03.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IPI. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Intrepid Potash from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Intrepid Potash from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Intrepid Potash, Inc engages in the delivery of potassium, magnesium, sulfur, and salt essential. The firm serves the agriculture, organics, animal feed, industrial, and oilfield solutions industries. It operates through the following segments: Potash, Oilfield Solutions, and Trio. The company was founded in January 2000 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

