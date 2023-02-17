Allianz Asset Management GmbH Boosts Stock Position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 45.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,159 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,316 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKI. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Black Knight during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,596,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Black Knight by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,997,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,041,000 after purchasing an additional 813,745 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in Black Knight during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,231,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Black Knight by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,431,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,637,000 after purchasing an additional 298,160 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Black Knight by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,388,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,282,000 after purchasing an additional 297,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BKI. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Black Knight in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Black Knight from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.80.

Black Knight Stock Performance

Black Knight Profile

NYSE:BKI opened at $64.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.72. Black Knight, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.00 and a 1 year high of $79.78.

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

