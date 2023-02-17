Allianz Asset Management GmbH Boosts Stock Position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 22,109 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cousins Properties by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 83,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after buying an additional 3,665 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Cousins Properties by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 453,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,597,000 after buying an additional 20,884 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Cousins Properties by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,658,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,725,000 after buying an additional 160,507 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Cousins Properties by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 162,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after buying an additional 20,314 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in Cousins Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CUZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Cousins Properties to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Mizuho lowered Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cousins Properties to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Cousins Properties to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cousins Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

Cousins Properties Stock Performance

Cousins Properties Dividend Announcement

Cousins Properties stock opened at $26.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a one year low of $21.72 and a one year high of $41.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 3rd. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.32%.

Cousins Properties Profile

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The company was founded by Thomas G. Cousins in 1958 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Stories

