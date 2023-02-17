Allianz Asset Management GmbH Buys 4,315 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,139 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,315 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 28,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 147,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,072,000 after purchasing an additional 26,620 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 96.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after purchasing an additional 39,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 44,232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total transaction of $2,497,338.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,739 shares in the company, valued at $7,720,283.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 44,232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total transaction of $2,497,338.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,739 shares in the company, valued at $7,720,283.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 37,354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $2,123,948.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,651,031.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Campbell Soup Price Performance

CPB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.09.

CPB opened at $50.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.18 and a 200 day moving average of $51.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.76. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $41.72 and a fifty-two week high of $57.78.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 26.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.27%.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Co engages in the business of manufacturing and marketing food and beverage products. It operates under the Meals and Beverages, and Snacks segments. The Meals and Beverages segment includes soup, meals, and beverage products in retail and foodservice. The Snacks segment offers cookies, crackers, bakery, and frozen products.

Further Reading

