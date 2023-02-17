Allianz Asset Management GmbH Buys Shares of 14,400 iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 14,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,387,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 130,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,614,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,527,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,482,469,000 after acquiring an additional 6,127,129 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 138,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,101,000 after acquiring an additional 47,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG stock opened at $97.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.56. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $93.20 and a 12 month high of $111.17.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

