Allianz Asset Management GmbH Cuts Stake in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its stake in shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,447 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNA. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CNA Financial by 258.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CNA Financial during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CNA Financial in the third quarter worth $35,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of CNA Financial in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of CNA Financial by 263.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Get CNA Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 11th.

CNA Financial Stock Performance

NYSE CNA opened at $44.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.65 and its 200-day moving average is $41.08. CNA Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $35.90 and a 12-month high of $50.33.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.18. CNA Financial had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

CNA Financial Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.78%.

About CNA Financial

(Get Rating)

CNA Financial Corp. operates as an insurance holding company. It offers commercial property and casualty coverages, including surety. The company’s services include risk management, information services, warranty, and claims administration. Its property and casualty operations consist of three segments: Specialty, Commercial, and International.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CNA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.