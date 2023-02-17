Allianz Asset Management GmbH Decreases Holdings in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its holdings in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,314 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 76,478,415 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVCR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in NovoCure by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,331,367 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $162,030,000 after acquiring an additional 218,216 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in NovoCure by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 430,820 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,942,000 after acquiring an additional 118,577 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in NovoCure by 4,220.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 116,564 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,101,000 after acquiring an additional 113,866 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in NovoCure by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,997,688 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $662,609,000 after acquiring an additional 104,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its holdings in NovoCure by 310.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 109,075 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,581,000 after acquiring an additional 82,524 shares during the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NovoCure alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on NovoCure from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded NovoCure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on NovoCure from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Truist Financial cut their target price on NovoCure from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on NovoCure from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.17.

Insider Activity

NovoCure Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 212,500 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.74, for a total transaction of $23,107,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,477,015.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 212,500 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.74, for a total transaction of $23,107,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,477,015.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Uri Weinberg sold 8,143 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.14, for a total value of $945,728.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,027,236.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVCR opened at $86.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of -112.52 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 7.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.37. NovoCure Limited has a 12-month low of $56.39 and a 12-month high of $120.03.

NovoCure Profile

(Get Rating)

NovoCure Ltd. is an oncology company which engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.