Allianz Asset Management GmbH Decreases Stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,861,437 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the second quarter worth $93,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 51.3% during the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 4,107 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 31.9% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 27,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 6,743 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 34.5% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the second quarter worth $321,000. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Insider Activity at DocuSign

In related news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total value of $8,597,086.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,524,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,143,110.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total transaction of $8,597,086.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,524,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,143,110.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total transaction of $8,097,200.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,225,714 shares in the company, valued at $67,512,327.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DocuSign Stock Up 1.8 %

Several research firms have recently commented on DOCU. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. TheStreet cut shares of DocuSign from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of DocuSign from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on DocuSign from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of DocuSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DocuSign presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.71.

DOCU stock opened at $66.65 on Friday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.57 and a 52 week high of $123.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.98, a P/E/G ratio of 929.39 and a beta of 1.01.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $645.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.07 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 5.45% and a negative return on equity of 18.86%. Equities analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DocuSign

(Get Rating)

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.