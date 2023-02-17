Allianz Asset Management GmbH Decreases Stock Position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,993,617 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IONS shares. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays raised their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.88.

In related news, EVP Eric Swayze sold 1,815 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total value of $74,033.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,941 shares in the company, valued at $1,302,873.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 24,651 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total value of $1,003,049.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,305 shares in the company, valued at $5,912,460.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Eric Swayze sold 1,815 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total value of $74,033.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,302,873.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 74,022 shares of company stock worth $2,961,208. Company insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

IONS opened at $38.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -317.56 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.03. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.68 and a 52 week high of $48.82. The company has a quick ratio of 7.52, a current ratio of 7.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

