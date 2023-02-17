Allianz Asset Management GmbH Grows Holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) by 446.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 245,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,296 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 266,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 9,142 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 38.3% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 294,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 81,565 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 8.9% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 68,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 5,598 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 59,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 8,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $865,000. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BDN opened at $6.58 on Friday. Brandywine Realty Trust has a one year low of $5.94 and a one year high of $14.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.55%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 245.16%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BDN shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th.

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town center and suburban office portfolio. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Austin, Texas, Metropolitan Washington, DC, and Other.

