Allianz Asset Management GmbH Grows Holdings in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,598 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,843 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Westlake were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Westlake by 282.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 13,504 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 9,969 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in Westlake during the third quarter worth $62,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Westlake by 2.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,115 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Westlake by 133.4% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 19,122 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 10,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Westlake by 41.5% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 12,418 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares during the last quarter. 26.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WLK opened at $123.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Westlake Co. has a 1-year low of $81.29 and a 1-year high of $141.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.53 and its 200-day moving average is $103.10.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WLK shares. Scotiabank cut Westlake from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Westlake from $80.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Westlake from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Westlake from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Westlake from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.64.

Westlake Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

