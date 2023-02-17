Allianz Asset Management GmbH Grows Stock Holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) by 47.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,905 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $1,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DRH. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 154,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 127,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 175,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Compass Point reduced their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.60.

DiamondRock Hospitality Trading Down 5.2 %

DiamondRock Hospitality Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE DRH opened at $8.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.83. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52-week low of $7.18 and a 52-week high of $11.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 1.66.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.