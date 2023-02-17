Allianz Asset Management GmbH Grows Stock Position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) by 104.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,044 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Century Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 99.1% in the 3rd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RBA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bankshares upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.78.

Shares of NYSE:RBA opened at $62.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.87. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.91. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a one year low of $48.65 and a one year high of $72.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.56%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

