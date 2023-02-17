Allianz Asset Management GmbH Grows Stock Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 50.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,922 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SWK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 17.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,623,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,603,393,000 after buying an additional 2,774,661 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 741.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,031,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,996,000 after buying an additional 1,789,905 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 1,311.7% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,734,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,423,000 after buying an additional 1,611,273 shares in the last quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter valued at $68,543,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter valued at $52,300,000. 88.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SWK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut Stanley Black & Decker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Longbow Research cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.50.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

Shares of SWK stock opened at $90.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.30. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.24 and a 52-week high of $168.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.23. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.13%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

Featured Articles

