Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $1.31 Million Position in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,940 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SXT. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Sensient Technologies by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,305 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Sensient Technologies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 58,156 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,883,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Sensient Technologies by 232.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Sensient Technologies by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,672 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Sensient Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,516 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Sensient Technologies Price Performance

SXT opened at $78.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.23. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $63.17 and a 1 year high of $89.34.

Sensient Technologies Dividend Announcement

Sensient Technologies ( NYSE:SXT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $348.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.42 million. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 9.80%. Sensient Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SXT shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Sensient Technologies from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 30th.

Sensient Technologies Profile

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group segments. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.

