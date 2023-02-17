Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $1.37 Million Stock Position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,250 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,768 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RCI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,396,833 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $646,770,000 after acquiring an additional 238,829 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,043,833 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $427,517,000 after acquiring an additional 45,735 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,914,046 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $379,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,206 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,046,637 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $337,807,000 after acquiring an additional 568,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,616,303 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $179,558,000 after acquiring an additional 428,075 shares in the last quarter. 45.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RCI stock opened at $48.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.15. Rogers Communications Inc. has a one year low of $36.23 and a one year high of $64.55. The stock has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.368 per share. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. This is a boost from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is 59.84%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RCI shares. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$71.00 to C$74.75 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.31.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

