Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $1.38 Million Stock Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,940 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 20,308 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 157.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 386 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 516 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.76.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of DRI stock opened at $145.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.71. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $110.96 and a one year high of $152.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The restaurant operator reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.11. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 42.51% and a net margin of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 66.76%.

Insider Transactions at Darden Restaurants

In related news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total value of $283,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,069.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Richard L. Renninger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total value of $739,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,310,240.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total value of $283,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,069.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,229 shares of company stock valued at $1,358,200 over the last ninety days. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

