Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $1.40 Million Stake in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 77,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,895 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,671,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,460,000 after purchasing an additional 162,349 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,002,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,273,000 after purchasing an additional 42,147 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,446,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,911,000 after purchasing an additional 152,896 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 817,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,070,000 after purchasing an additional 25,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in CareTrust REIT by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 792,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,301,000 after buying an additional 128,859 shares during the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CTRE opened at $20.65 on Friday. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.90 and a 12-month high of $22.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -258.13 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,375.00%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CTRE. Raymond James decreased their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.90.

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

