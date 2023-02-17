Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $1.53 Million Stake in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its stake in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 89,728 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,585 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UMPQ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Umpqua by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 8,612 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Umpqua by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 47,675 shares of the bank’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Umpqua by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 60,276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Umpqua by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 140,082 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 35,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Umpqua by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 79,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 7,571 shares in the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UMPQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Umpqua from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Umpqua Price Performance

Shares of Umpqua stock opened at $18.67 on Friday. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $15.77 and a twelve month high of $21.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.08). Umpqua had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $387.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Umpqua Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 20th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.19%.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

