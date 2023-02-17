Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $1.57 Million Stock Holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) by 99.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,170 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 50,557,960 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Pure Storage by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 120,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 44,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 11,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 13,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on PSTG. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Pure Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Pure Storage from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.94.

Pure Storage Price Performance

Shares of Pure Storage stock opened at $31.59 on Friday. Pure Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.90 and a fifty-two week high of $36.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.89. The company has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 789.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.23.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.09. Pure Storage had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $676.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.84 million. Analysts expect that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 27,679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $748,993.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 480,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,011,286.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 27,679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $748,993.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 480,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,011,286.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gregory Tomb sold 10,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total transaction of $283,635.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,997.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,170 shares of company stock worth $1,605,075. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pure Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disks with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.