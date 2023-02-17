Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $1.60 Million Stock Position in Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 214,145 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 137,640 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Golden Ocean Group were worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Golden Ocean Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,736 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 21,513 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,645 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,596 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,318 shares during the last quarter. 37.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Golden Ocean Group alerts:

Golden Ocean Group Stock Performance

Shares of Golden Ocean Group stock opened at $9.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.13. Golden Ocean Group Limited has a 52-week low of $7.24 and a 52-week high of $16.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Golden Ocean Group ( NASDAQ:GOGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The shipping company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $195.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.50 million. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 47.96% and a return on equity of 29.95%. Analysts anticipate that Golden Ocean Group Limited will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Pareto Securities lowered shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

About Golden Ocean Group

(Get Rating)

Golden Ocean Group Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. It manages Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels and transports bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded on September 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Ocean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Ocean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.