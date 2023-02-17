Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $1.71 Million Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverwater Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 21.2% during the third quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 4,352 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Northern Trust by 3.6% in the third quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,305 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in Northern Trust by 15.3% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,292 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Northern Trust by 238.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 697 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Northern Trust by 9.9% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. 81.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Northern Trust

In other Northern Trust news, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total value of $171,072.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,470 shares in the company, valued at $2,954,980.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Northern Trust Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NTRS shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Northern Trust to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $97.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Northern Trust from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Northern Trust from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.05.

NTRS opened at $95.72 on Friday. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $76.15 and a 52-week high of $125.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.28.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($1.10). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 17.24%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 48.86%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.