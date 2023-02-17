Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $1.77 Million Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its holdings in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 65.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,289 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in APA were worth $1,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in APA in the third quarter valued at $273,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in APA by 7.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in APA by 50.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in APA by 1.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of APA by 4.0% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Get APA alerts:

APA Stock Performance

NASDAQ APA opened at $40.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 3.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. APA Co. has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $51.95.

APA Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. APA’s payout ratio is 9.55%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on APA shares. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of APA in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of APA from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of APA from $68.00 to $61.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on APA from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded APA from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, APA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.29.

About APA

(Get Rating)

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.