Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $1.83 Million Position in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its position in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,830 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $1,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AEL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,317,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,512,000 after purchasing an additional 49,702 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 1.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,253,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,109,000 after buying an additional 85,531 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 4.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,189,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,313,000 after buying an additional 142,611 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 0.3% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,822,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,219,000 after acquiring an additional 7,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 12.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,836,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,278,000 after acquiring an additional 196,589 shares during the period. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on AEL. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Equity Investment Life presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.89.

American Equity Investment Life Price Performance

About American Equity Investment Life

Shares of AEL opened at $47.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.16. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 1-year low of $28.05 and a 1-year high of $48.37. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.90.

(Get Rating)

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.