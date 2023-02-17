Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $1.86 Million Holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) by 68.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 71,602 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 152,796 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in KB Home were worth $1,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBH. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 11,077.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,006 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KB Home during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KB Home in the second quarter worth $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 382.4% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 35.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James downgraded KB Home from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded KB Home from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of KB Home from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of KB Home from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of KB Home from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.46.

KB Home Stock Performance

NYSE KBH opened at $36.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.26. KB Home has a twelve month low of $24.78 and a twelve month high of $40.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 4.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.59.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 11th. The construction company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 11.83%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KB Home will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KB Home Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is 6.58%.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

