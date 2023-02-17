Allianz Asset Management GmbH Invests $1.57 Million in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,565,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 3rd quarter worth $331,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 3rd quarter worth about $222,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 16,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 6,308 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 36,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,327,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 146,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,611,000 after acquiring an additional 10,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $175.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a twelve month low of $135.35 and a twelve month high of $250.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $170.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.11. The firm has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.26.

A number of brokerages have commented on JLL. StockNews.com cut Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Friday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research cut Jones Lang LaSalle from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $243.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.40.

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specialize in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA, Asia Pacific, and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provide leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

