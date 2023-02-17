Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases 110,422 Shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) by 262.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,422 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $1,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 466.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 64.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 18.5% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Healthcare Services Group by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

Healthcare Services Group Price Performance

NASDAQ HCSG opened at $13.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.42. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $11.55 and a one year high of $20.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Healthcare Services Group ( NASDAQ:HCSG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 4.68%. The company had revenue of $424.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HCSG. Royal Bank of Canada raised Healthcare Services Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 1st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry, and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates through the following business segments: Housekeeping and Dietary. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.