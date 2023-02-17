Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases 27,218 Shares of Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Rating) by 132.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,218 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Scholastic were worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Scholastic by 43.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Scholastic by 21.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Scholastic by 383.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 33,119 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Scholastic by 5.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Scholastic by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SCHL shares. StockNews.com upgraded Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. TheStreet upgraded Scholastic from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th.

Scholastic stock opened at $45.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.62. Scholastic Co. has a one year low of $28.22 and a one year high of $48.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 1.14.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $587.90 million for the quarter. Scholastic had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 3.90%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.20%.

Scholastic Corp. engages in the publication and distribution of children’s books, magazines, and teaching materials. It operates through the following segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution segment includes the publication and distribution of children’s books, e-books, media, and interactive products.

