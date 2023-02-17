Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases 33,421 Shares of Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,061 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,421 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Veradigm were worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Veradigm by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 180,145 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 52,387 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in Veradigm by 239.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 83,797 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 59,081 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Veradigm during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,092,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Veradigm during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,807,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Veradigm by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 243,945 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,715,000 after purchasing an additional 18,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Veradigm Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDRX opened at $17.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.04. Veradigm Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.59 and a 1 year high of $23.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 40.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MDRX shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Veradigm from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Veradigm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Veradigm from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Veradigm from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Veradigm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.92.

In related news, Director David B. Stevens sold 43,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total transaction of $796,684.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $598,132.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Veradigm news, Director David B. Stevens sold 43,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total transaction of $796,684.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $598,132.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tejal Vakharia sold 8,642 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total transaction of $159,185.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 222,604 shares in the company, valued at $4,100,365.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Veradigm

(Get Rating)

Veradigm, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segments. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

Featured Stories

