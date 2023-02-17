Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases 4,397 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,094 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,397 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Match Group were worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Match Group by 5.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,248,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,132,353,000 after purchasing an additional 827,025 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Match Group by 16.3% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,040,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $281,610,000 after purchasing an additional 566,569 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in Match Group by 26.0% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,498,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,103,000 after purchasing an additional 515,057 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Match Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,160,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,170,951,000 after purchasing an additional 500,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Match Group by 7.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,996,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $487,610,000 after purchasing an additional 456,153 shares during the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Match Group Price Performance

Match Group stock opened at $43.92 on Friday. Match Group, Inc. has a one year low of $38.64 and a one year high of $116.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.02. The firm has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 35.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.17). Match Group had a net margin of 11.35% and a negative return on equity of 146.76%. The business had revenue of $786.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on MTCH shares. Oppenheimer cut Match Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Match Group from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Match Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Match Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Match Group from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Match Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.44.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

