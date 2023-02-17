Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases 5,792 Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) by 25.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,984 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 5,792 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IMO. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 69.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,805,937 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,216,479,000 after acquiring an additional 10,607,896 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 31.1% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,897,198 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $465,573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346,871 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 153.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,505,425 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $72,741,000 after acquiring an additional 911,333 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the third quarter valued at about $37,331,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 505.2% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 837,145 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,576,000 after acquiring an additional 698,818 shares during the last quarter. 20.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Imperial Oil Stock Down 1.3 %

Imperial Oil stock opened at $51.47 on Friday. Imperial Oil Limited has a 12 month low of $39.95 and a 12 month high of $58.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $30.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.50.

Imperial Oil Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.3298 dividend. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.15%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Imperial Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Imperial Oil from C$78.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Desjardins boosted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$70.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. CIBC lowered their price target on Imperial Oil from C$80.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.33.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.